Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has enjoined members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Sokoto State to strive for a Nigeria of their dream.

During a Sallah feast where he hosted the corps members in their hundreds, the governor commended them for their sacrifices and dedication to nation-building.

He said the challenges facing the scheme and the nation, notwithstanding, the youths should not lose focus, as the country would emerge stronger.

Tambuwal said: “We believe in the oneness of this country. Nigeria is better and greater as one strong nation. Every country has its challenges. What we are facing is a passing phase and I believe we shall come out of it stronger.

“As youths, you are all talented in your own rights as leaders. It is our duty to lay solid platforms which will help you all to excel in your chosen careers. In Sokoto, we are happy with your contributions to the development of our state.”

He continued: “For those of you who want to remain here with us after your service year, we will encourage you to stay. For those who want to go back home after your service, we pray to God to return you to your homes safely.”

The corps members thanked the governor for his care, describing the state as the most peace nationwide.