President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Washington DC, United States of America, at about 8:35am Sunday which was about 1:35pm Nigeria time.

The President who is the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump came onboard Nigeria Air force NA 001 and will be attending to guests at Blair House.

The Nigerian President is among the privileged international figures that have been given accommodation at Blair House which is the official guests house of the US President and a place where the US President-elect stays before moving to White House.

Already on ground at the Blair House to receive President Buhari are Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and her counterpart from House of Representatives Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje among others.