The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, today, paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Yikpata Camp in Kwara State to condole with them over the loss of Miss Hilda Amadi, an NYSC Corper who passed away earlier last week.

In a series of tweets on his personal handle @BukolaSaraki, the Senate President stated that after interacting with the young men and women at the camp, he was “encouraged by the energy of our youths and filled with hope for the future.”