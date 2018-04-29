A cleric with the Omega Fire Ministries, Mr Azemhe Azena, has warned parents against encouraging their children to embark on illegal migration.

Azena gave the advice when he played host to Mr Solomon Okoduwa, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Illegal Migration and Human Trafficking, during a church service on Sunday in Benin.

He also warned that parents, who encourage their children to embark on these journeys as well as the traffickers, were working against God’s purposes.

He said while the law of the land would catch up with them if they do not stop the act, their sins would also be visited by God.

Azena cleric said rather than embarking on a risky journey through the desert, the youths must realise that there are greater opportunities for them in Nigeria.

“Some people, especially the youths, are being deceived into embarking on this journey with lucrative offers of jobs that do not exist there. There is nothing special there that is not here.

“There is no better life there that is not here. It is easier to make it in Nigeria than abroad. You must match it and don’t be deceived by anybody on travelling abroad for a better life.

“This is not just for the youths, but parents who often encourage their children into travelling abroad,’’ he stated.

Okoduwa had earlier today told the congregation about plans to stem the tide of illegal migration through the creation of job opportunities.

He said the Obaseki administration was worried that more than half of Nigerian returnees from Libya were from Edo.

Okoduwa had said the governor was working hard to change this narrative by investing massively in human capital development and engaging youths through the Edo Job Portal.

“We have a total of 3,220 Libya returnees as I speak, but we are saying this must not be allowed to continue.

“What we are saying is that the government cannot do it all alone, we are appealing to religious leaders and the traditional institution to help mount vigorous campaign against this menace,’’ he said.