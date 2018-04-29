The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, denied the rumor that he was a shareholder in VisionScape, the foreign waste manager currently handling waste collection in Lagos State.

The former governor said this when members of the Association of Waste Manager of Nigeria, (AWAN) association paid him a visit at his residence in Ikoyi.

Admitting that the current administration has failed in the evacuation of wastes generated in the State, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to discuss the issue with Governor Akinwumi Ambode and Members of the State Assembly.

Tinubu further assured members of the association that their jobs would be restored to achieve a cleaner and healthier environment in Lagos State.

He also noted that that the partnership between private waste managers and the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, did not only ensure a cleaner and healthier environment, but it also created jobs for many residents.

In his remarks, the Vice Chairman of the Association, Mr. David Oriyomi assured Asiwaju Tinubu that the association would work round the clock to ensure a cleaner Lagos.

Mr. Oriyomi stated that if government could provide effective recycling facilities, the wastes generated across the State could be used to generate energy which would boost outputs in the industrial sector in the State.

Following the restructuring of LAWMA in 2016 under the “Cleaner Lagos Initiative” members of AWAN were stopped from carting waste.

Their abrupt disengagements turned the State into one of the dirtiest in the country, a situation which the new firm has not been able to resolve