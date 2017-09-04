Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, has urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to lead the fight against corruption.

Wamakko made the plea in Sokoto on Monday when he received a group of corps members who paid him a visit as part of Sallah celebration.

The Senator, also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, received a group of corps members who paid him a visit as part of Sallah celebration.

“This call is very important as the corps members are part of the population of energetic and youthful Nigerian youths.

“The corps members are also part of the crop of the youth which the present leaders will hand over power to in future.

‘“Consequently, the corps members should sustain their present tempo of contributions to national development in all ramifications, including the fight against corruption.

- Advertisement -

“The socio-economic monster (corruption) has been the cog in the wheel of even development of the nation,’’ Wamakko said.

He extolled the virtues of the NYSC scheme which had bee in existence for more than four decades.

Wamakko said that the National Assembly would ensure adequate funding of the scheme as well as all youth-related activities.

The lawmaker urged corps members to regard any part of Nigeria as home.

“Sokoto State is the most peaceful state in the country as well as the most corps member-friendly state in the country.

“So, you should always feel at home and strive to make Nigeria better than you met it.

“You should also always ponder on the best ways to make Nigeria more peaceful, united and socio-economically prosperous,’’ Wamakko said.