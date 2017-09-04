Nigerian troops have killed a large number of suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, North-East Nigeria.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, in a statement, said the terrorists were neutralised in the early hours of Monday.

Brigadier General Usman said the dead insurgents and others who sustained gunshot wounds fell into an ambush laid by troops on a suspected Boko Haram terrorists crossing point along Firgi-Banki Junction Road in the state.

According to him, the operation was carried out by troops of Mobile Strike Teams (MSTs) 21, on Operation Lafiya Dole, deployed within the 21 Brigade Nigerian Army Area of operations.

- Advertisement -

“The troops recovered the following items from the terrorists; 18 bicycles, 15 bags of grains, 17 gallons of grain, five empty gallons, six cutlasses, a sword, water bottles and pairs of slippers.”

The feat followed the inauguration of the MSTs by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The Army spokesman said the teams are highly trained and well-equipped groups injected into Operation Lafiya Dole with the mandate of securing the Main Supply Routes (MSRs), in addition to conducting limited clearance operations.