The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency with its Stakeholders is presently conducting a live simulation exercise code-named “Operation Oko Jasosa” on the 3rd Mainland Bridge, Opposite the Unilag Waterfront, inward Lagos island.

The exercise is a simulation of multiple road accidents involving a luxurious bus and five other vehicles one of which plunged into the Lagos Lagoon.

The exercise is intended to sharpen synergy, foster collaboration, improve the level of preparedness and increase the response capability of stakeholders in the management of multiple casualty incidents in along the 3rd Mainland Bridge which more often than not witnesses this kind of event.

The State Government, however, advised motorists and Lagosians at large not to panic as this exercise is only alive simulation exercise to ascertain the capability, response time and coordination among emergency responders which require coordinated Multi-Agency response.

The exercise involves men of the LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Lagos State Fire Service, Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS), State Environmental Health and Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Waterway Authority (LASWA), Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Marine Police, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corp and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).