Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has promised to refund the registration fees of 83 students of St Theresa College, Nsukka writing the on-going West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Ugwuanyi made the promise in Nsukka on Saturday during the homecoming of STC Old Boys Association.

He directed the principal of the college, Rev. Fr. Melitus Ezekanyi, to come to Government House, Enugu, on Monday to collect the money.

“Whatever I am today, the foundation was laid in STC, I am excited today to see my senior and junior students in this college.

“As an old student of this college who graduated in 1980, I will refund 83 students of this college the money they used to register for WAEC this year,’ he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the registration fee for each student was N11,950.

The governor advised the students to be of good behaviour and pay special attention to their studies, adding that they were potential governors and presidents.

“If you study hard you will surely become an important personality in future because there is always reward for hard work,” he said.

He directed the Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, Mr Patrick Omeje, to ensure that within two weeks he stopped all land encroachment on STC compound by the host community.

“I have given you two weeks to stop all encroachment on STC land.

“Use the survey plan of STC to carry out this assignment within two weeks, ” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Old Boys of the college for organising the homecoming which made it possible for them to see one another, interact and know the challenges facing their alma mater.

In a remark, the Principal of STC, Rev. Fr. Melitus Ezekanyi, appealed to Old Boys of the college to help the college stop some people from the host communities who had continued to encroach on the land of the school.

“The level of encroachment in the school athletic field is better seen than described, it needs urgent attention in order to restore the land to the school management.

“Your alma mater is facing serious land encroachment by the host communities,” he said.

Ezikanyi said the college was proud of the governor as an old boy because of numerous achievements in Enugu State and urged him to keep it up.

Earlier, the National President of STC Old Boys, Mr Jerome Okonkwo, said old boys of the college were proud of Ugwuanyi’s achievements as the governor of the state.

“Your administration has given voice to the voiceless as well as impacted positively on the people of Enugu state.

“We will continue to support and pray for more success of your administration,” he said.