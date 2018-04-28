The Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Saturday disbursed N2 million Zakkat (alms) to 50 less-privileged persons in the state.

Malam Lawal Maidoki, the chairman of the commission who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen, said that the amount came through donations from individuals.

He said that beneficiaries would get the sum of N 40,000, each, with a mandate to be invested in any business of their choices.

He added that the commission would also distribute 100 bags of wheat to diabetespatients across the state.

He said that each of the diabetes patients would be supported with one bag of wheat and N10,000 to buy beans as well as other necessary utensils.

Maidoki said that the gesture was part of the state government’s efforts to support the healthcare of the citizens.

He said that the commission would remain committed to supporting the healthcare delivery of the less-privileged in the society.

“We will continue in our core mandate to assist the needy and less privileged in the society,” Maidoki said.

He said said that four people would benefit from Zakkat of some animals donated to the commission by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

He said that the animals to be disbursed included three cows and a sheep.

He added that the beneficiaries of the cows would get transport fares of N5,000 each, while the beneficiary of the sheep got additional cash of N20, 000.