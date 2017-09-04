The Kano state police command says it has commenced investigation into Saturday’s clash between supporters of Rabi’u Kwankwaso, former governor of Kano state and Abdullahi Ganduje, the incumbent governor.

Magaji Majiya, the command’s public relations officer, disclosed this in an interview with NAN on Monday.

He said the police had not made any arrest on the incident.

“We have not made any arrest, but we have commenced investigation into the clash to find out the circumstances behind the crisis,” he said.

He assured residents that the command had taken measures to prevent a similar incident or any further break down of law and order.

Several people sustained injuries during the clash which occurred during the traditional Hawan Daushe Durban in Kano.