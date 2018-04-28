The Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has called on the National Assembly to pass into law, the bill for the establishment of National Transport Commission.

The state NSE Chairman, Engr. Rabiu Haruna made the call on Saturday at a workshop to mark the 2018 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Newsmen report that the workshop with the theme ‘Safety as Key in National Infrastructural Development’, was organised to discuss issues of National development.

He said that the focused areas are desert encroachment, road accidents and Environmental Safety.

He explained that the establishment of the Commission will ensure regular monitoring of the high ways to reduce the rate of road accidents across the major roads in the country.

“The Commission if established, will ensure the strict compliance of the road traffic laws beyond the function of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

“For over 10 years, the bill has not been passed into law by the National Assembly, I therefore called on them to revisit and pass it”, the NSE Chairman said.

Haruna added that if it had been passed, the issue of road accident in Nigeria would have by now drastically reduced to the lowest level.

The NSE Chairman also called on the Federal Government to revisit he issue for the establishment of the Commission through the necessary channels.

According to him, the negligence of drivers, especially commercial vehicle drivers had contributed so much to the present bad condition of the major roads nationwide due to over loading.

He appealed to road users, especially the tanker drivers and other articulated commercial vehicles to always obey the road traffic laws so as to reduce road traffic crashes.