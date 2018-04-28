The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has called for the collaboration of universities in the country to curb road accidents.

Mrs Stella Uchegbu, FRSC Sector Commander in Ebonyi, made the call on Saturday at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE—FUNAI), during an interactive session with the university community.

Uchegbu said that universities as citadels of learning have great roles to play in educating and enlightening the populace to obey traffic rules and regulations.

“I am saddened over loss of lives on the state’s roads with this institution, losing an illustrious professor under such circumstance in 2017.

“The FRSC immediately intervened and rescued the late professor after the accident as we are determined to prevent death on roads in the state.

“This might be a tall ambition but actualising it involves the collaboration of all stakeholders including universities with emphasis placed on prevention more than rescue,” he said.

The sector commander described FRSC officials as rescuers and advised road users, especially drivers, to always drive safely.

“Drivers should embrace defensive driving to reduce death on our roads despite the various factors which influence driving on the roads.

“There is an aspect of the traffic mix that predisposes people to road crashes and this consists of human elements: drivers, passengers and pedestrians among others.

“Drivers should take cognizance of preventive measures to avoid road crashes which include: observing road safety signs, rules and regulations, wearing of seatbelt, genuinely obtaining drivers licenses, among others.

“Cyclists should always wear their helmets while on the roads and also obey all traffic regulations to stay alive.

“FRSC wishes to inform the public that driving is not allowed for individuals below 18 years and those above 70 years of age,” she said.

Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Vice-Chancellor of AE—FUNAI, appreciated the sector commander for the visit and noted that the shared knowledge would greatly enrich the university community.

“I also thank the staff and students for their large turnout as road crashes had inflicted serious pains on the university.

“We also assure the public that challenges such as security threats, cultism and theft among others would be seriously tackled to attain the lofty heights set by the university,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that road safety tips were given to the university community by officials of the FRSC as both parties interacted on general road safety issues.

The occasion also witnessed an interdenominational prayer summit to mark the two years in office of the vice-chancellor, with prayers also said for university community members who died of road crashes.