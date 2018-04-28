Nigerian Senate

The National Assembly has sent a copy of the harmonised Petroleum Industry Governance Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senate President made the revelation via his Twitter handle, @SPNigeria.

The original Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from which the PIGB was carved out had passed through many executives and legislative administrations without much success until this current seventh National Assembly.

