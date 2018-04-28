The National Assembly has sent a copy of the harmonised Petroleum Industry Governance Bill to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

The Senate President made the revelation via his Twitter handle, @SPNigeria.

UPDATE: Another #PromiseKept by the 8th National Assembly and Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki. "After 18 years, President Muhammadu Buhari, has finally received the harmonised copy of the #PIGB from the 8th National Assembly."https://t.co/yMfxKnZsnc — The Senate President (@SPNigeria) April 28, 2018

The original Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) from which the PIGB was carved out had passed through many executives and legislative administrations without much success until this current seventh National Assembly.