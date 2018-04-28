The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called for a more credible and vibrant online media as a veritable tool in the country’s quest for national integration and economic development.

The sultan made the call at the maiden edition of the lecture and award ceremony of the chartered institute of loan and risk management of Nigeria organised by the Defender online media on Saturday in Abuja.

Sultan Abubakar said he was aware of the many unfortunate misrepresentations by some online media, while calling on them to “change’’ for the love of the country and peace of humanity.

“I will not like to belabour you much by going into the rudiments of online media and risk management as it relates to how connected they are to building a new Nigeria of our dream.

“Rather, I will call the attention of everyone to a very important fact; we require a warm handshake with national integration and economic development.

“First and foremost, the media needs to get involved in the process; it is also vital that our risk management sector realises that it has a very important role to play.

“Both the media and the risk management sector have a role to play to ensure achievement of the same goal, which is `economic success’; it is the only way to bring about sustainable integration,’’ he said.

He said national integration and economic development would be achieved once the media got it right.

“Once our media, particularly the online media as the fastest medium of information dissemination, get it right with accurate, well managed, balanced and patriotic reportage, national integration and economic development will be achieved.

“At that point, we would have achieved peace, unity and tranquillity and our security agencies, particularly the armed forces, will be relieved of erratic insecurity in the land.

“The fund that should be used for the advancement of human good, which is being used for security exercises, will be redeployed for the purposed it is meant,’’ he said.

For his part, Dr Mahmoud Saidu, the guest lecturer at the event noted that economic development was not the exclusive reserve of big and rich societies or countries alone.

Saidu said poor or small countries could also present evidence of greater economic development than giant countries.

According to him, the World Economic Forum reports that Algeria presented more symptoms of economic development in Africa in terms of life expectancy, with 74.8 years, than South Africa with 57.2 years and Nigeria with 52.8 years.

He called on the Federal Government to identify risk gaps between national integration and economic development policies with a view to addressing them decisively.

“National integration and economic development is about amalgamating economic, political, ethnic and religious fronts to achieve common objective,’’ Saidu said.