Alhaji Dauda Birma, a former Minister of Education, has advised youths in Northern Nigeria to embrace education and avoid drugs to succeed in life.

Birma made the call at the 20th anniversary celebration of Tinka Point Nigeria Limited in Gombe on Saturday.

The former minister, who was the guest speaker on the occasion, said it was time for the youth to stop taking drugs which often led them not to think positively for the future.

“No matter the inconveniences it may cause, I am asking the youth to embrace education because it is the only way they will redeem themselves and redeem Northern Nigeria.

“Our youth most abandon drugs which take away their minds and prevents them from even getting married or prevents them when they are married from having successful and happy married lives,” he said.

Birma advised them to emulate the Managing Director of Tinka Point, Alhaji Bala Bello, to excel in life and be employers of labour.

The Chairman of the occasion Alhaji Kabiru Abddullah, called on the federal and state governments to patronise and encourage indigenous companies to excel and improve the economy.

According to him, such support improves employment opportunities for unemployed persons.

Abdullah said that the company was performing well and currently working on Gombe-Biu Road.

In his remark, Bello said he was proud of the company for providing employment opportunities for many Nigerians.

He said he started with five permanent staff and 10 casual workers in 1998, and currently employed 400 permanent staff and 1,000 casual staff working on various projects across the country.

Bello said during the period the company had provided water, hospitals, schools and other community development projects as part of corporate social responsibility.

“We have developed a reward system where every year we give motorcycles to our best 11 staff and house for best staff,” he said.

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar, expressed gratitude to the company for its contributions to the development of the state.

The emir, who was represented by Alhaji Zubair Umar, called on the youth to initiate something that would enable them to contribute to the development of the state and create jobs.