The University of Ibadan has declared that candidates who made the university as their first choice and scored 200 and above in the 2017 UTME should on Monday, September 4 log on to the website, https://www.admissions.ui.edu.ng., for the submission of their bio-data and SSCE/NECO results.

The university stated this on Monday in a statement it issued to the press by its registrar, Olujimi Olukoya and it stressed that candidates have from Monday, 4 September, 2017 to Friday, 23 September, 2017 for the submission of their bio-data and SSCE/NECO results and the date may not be extended.

The statement also enjoined prospective candidates to log on to the website with their Jamb Registration Number as their username and their surname as their password and the screening fee is N2,ooo,oo, which is to be paid through the admission portal in favour of the University of Ibadan.

The statement also cautioned candidates to be careful while filling the online form as mistake may lead to disqualification and the date for the Post-UTME will be communicated to candidates through their email addresses and telephone numbers.