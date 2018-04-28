In what many have described as a show of love, the Founder-President of the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, Mr Toyin Saraki, joined health workers to administer the oral polio vaccine at the Lugbe Primary Health Care centre.

Mrs Saraki who has been named as the Health-For-All Champion joined to immunise the children against the Wild Polio Virus as part of activities to commemorate World Malaria Day and the World Vaccination Week.

Saraki, who is also the wife the President of the Nigerian Senate, also distributed insecticide treated nets to the mothers who brought their babies for immunization.

Speaking during the event, she commended the mothers for bringing their children to be immunized against the virus.

She encouraged the mothers to use the mosquito nets stressing that malaria is a very big risk to children under 5 years old.

“I commend all the mothers present here today from our MamaCare classes for their decision to have their babies immunised from polio during this African Vaccination Week at Lugbe PHC.

“This decision you have made to have your baby immunised from Polio is a wise decision that is giving your baby protection until they grow up, so that this disease that is preventable will not affect your baby.

“I want to also implore all our mothers to make sure that their children are fully immunised and also keep proper records of the dates.

“Ensure that you keep your environment clean and use these mosquito nets from 4pm when malaria-carrying mosquitoes start emerging.”

Mrs Saraki, the Global Goodwill Ambassador for the International Confederation Midwives also charged midwives to educate mother properly at their health centres.

Some of the mother who spoke at the vent thanked Mrs Toyin Ojora Saraki for her gestures which they described as a show of love.