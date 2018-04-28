Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris yesterday warned the newly admitted Cadets to the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, to adhere strictly with the rules and dictates guiding their training.

The IGP, who specifically cited the rampant cases of drug abuse among youths, insisted any cadet found with drugs would be sanctioned.

Speaking at the 5th Matriculation ceremony of Cadets Regular Course 5 of the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Idris said the authority would not compromise the academic standard and continue to uphold zero tolerance for misconduct.

Represented by the commandant of the Academy, AIG Sani Usman Mohammed, IGP posited that Federal government is investing resources to build highly professional and discipline officers that will transform the force. He reminded the cadets to be diligent and rededicate themselves to service.

IGP Idris noted that his administration is poised to transform the academy through admission of young promising and talented youths, which will build professional Police Force.

The Academic coordinator Professor Abdul Qadir Ibrahim also urged the cadets to take advantage of the highly qualified academia and specialized program to build their careers.