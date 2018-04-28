The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA), has procured a Super Metro Elephant equipment with towing and lifting capacity, which brings the number of Light and Heavy Duty equipment procured by the Agency to fifty in the last three years.

The new Super Metro Elephant can serve the purpose of Crane and Goliath combined.

General Manager, LASEMA, Tiamiyu Adeshina, who unveiled the new equipment yesterday, said that the Super Metro can move at a faster pace than the regular Crane and Goliath, and will also not encounter the difficulty of moving around the state especially the areas that cannot accommodate the crane and the Goliath because of their huge sizes.

Speaking further, he added that the machine can pick objects from any position especially fallen tankers and articulated vehicles.

Tiamiyu also disclosed that plans are in place to procure more emergency response equipment to serve some LASEMA Centres that are presently under construction in different parts of the state.