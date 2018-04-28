The president of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), worldwide, Abraham Akinosun, has asked churches to stop complaining but pray for President Muhammadu Buhari to overcome challenges facing the nation.

Akinosun made the appeal while ministering at the grand finale of a 7-day fasting and prayer at Ikoyi mountain Ero-Omo village, Osun, on Saturday morning.

Tagged: “Nigeria Must be Redeemed”, the prayer was organised by Felix Adunpe, general overseer, Signs and Wonders Prayer Ministries in collaboration with the CAC.

Akimosun, a former chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said only God could redeem Nigeria from her present predicaments.

Read from Psalm 122: 6 and Jeremiah 29:11, the cleric said God loves Nigeria and would heal the nation of her current socio-economic and security challenges with prayers.

“Leaders fail when people fail to pray. Stop abusing and cursing our leaders because as you curse them the consequences will be borne by all citizens,” he said.

“If we pray for our leaders, God will inspire them and everything will be all right. We should not lose hope in Nigeria.

“Let us pray for peace, progress and prosperity of the nation. We need to pray for economic resurgence and prosperity. We need God’s intervention in this country.

“We need to pray for this nation because of innocent people that are being slaughtered everyday. Let’s pray for the redemption of this country.

“It is important we pray for the president. It is our response as children of God to pray for our leaders and the country. If we fail, many evil will be springing up.

“Let’s cry to God. This is the work of the church. The hope of every nation is the church. People continue to rebuke the church if we fail to do our responsibility. We have God that answers prayers. If we can reverence God by asking forgiveness, God will heal our land. It now clear that this nation needs prayers for the leadership and the followership.”

The cleric, who urged the federal government to restructure the security architecture of the country, expressed dissatisfaction over recurrent killings and economic hardship facing Nigerians.

“The president must do everything in his capacity to see that the killings stop,” he said.

Akimosun spoke one day after the Catholic bishops asked the president to resign over the nationwide killings.