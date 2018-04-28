The Tiv Area Traditional Council, on Friday, called on President Buhari to declare suspected killer herdsmen as terrorists and treat them accordingly.

The council stated that what was happening in the state ought to be condemned by all sane minds, lamenting that Benue was becoming a theatre of bloodshed orchestrated by the Miyetti Allah Kauta Hore.

The traditional rulers described the killing of Christian worshippers in Benue as barbaric, condemnable, inhuman and satanic.

In a communiqué issued at the end of an emergency meeting held at the Tor Tiv Palace, Gboko, the Tiv Area Traditional Council appealed to the President to diligently investigate the circumstances that led to the massacre of priests and church worshippers as well as military invasion of Naka town with the view to identifying the culprits and bringing them to justice.

It said, “The council equally condemns in strong terms the incessant genocidal killing of Tiv people in Nasarawa and Taraba states. We urged Buhari to put in place necessary machinery to stop further killings of Tivs in the Benue Valley and beyond.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should, therefore, declare the killer herdsmen as terrorists and treat them accordingly.”