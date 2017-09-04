Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Ralph Uwazuruike, has stated that one United States dollar would not have exchanged for more than N50 if former president Goodluck Jonathan was allowed to remain in power beyond 2015.

Speaking in the current edition of The Interview, he stated that the immediate past president was “rigged out of office” by the former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Uwazuruike however predicted that Nigerians will in the future plead with the former president to return to power, stating that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, won an election “but didn’t plan” for governance.

“If Jonathan had remained the president of Nigeria till today, the US dollar would not have exchanged for more than N50. Nigeria will still beg Jonathan to come back,” he said.

The leader of the Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, went on to claim that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is being used by Nigeria’s security agencies to destroy the agitation for Biafra.

He disclosed that Kanu is going about ruining the agitation for Biafra by asking his followers to boycott the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state.

According to him, “Nnamdi is fighting against Biafra. The security agencies have seen Nnamdi as somebody with a high value that they can use.

“They heard him shouting on radio and they approached him and he accepted to work with them.

“No election in Anambra State is aimed at favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) to edge out Governor Obiano through destabilisation; that’s the only thing and it’s being arranged by the security agencies, using Kanu.

“I know the mansions that Nnamdi Kanu and people like him have abroad…let Kanu keep disgracing himself like he’s doing now, because I know he’s being funded and I know those funding him.”

While describing the arrest and bail conditions granted Kanu as “a set up,” Uwazuruike wondered why the IPOB leader “has not visited any hospital since his release from detention” despite being granted bail on health grounds.