The Spiritual Head, Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu, has called on Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and He would intervene in her social, economic, and political challenges of our nation.

Obu who was represented by Christ Ambassador Samuel Inok made this known at the Church’s 100th anniversary celebration in Surulere, Lagos, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said that when Nigerians embrace God, He would intervene in the social, economic and political challenges of our nation.

“If the nation will turn to God, and turn from their wicked ways, He will heal our land.

“We have been talking about peace, how can you give peace if you don’t have it, it is only God that have peace and can give peace.

“If we confess our sins, worship God in spirit and in truth which should be at all times.

“Nigerians should turn a new leaf and worship God sand not visit the house of God only; we should not wear God as masquerade.

“We should not turn religion into cultism, where people create factions to fight against themselves, it is not what our God said,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Dec. 30, 1918, the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star was inaugurated