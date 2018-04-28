Sequel to Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that the ongoing Operation Last Hold in the North East achieves the desired result, additional troops and heavy equipment have been earmarked to be deployed.

A statement from Texas Chukwu, Brigadier General and Director Army Public Relations, said troops and equipment were already assembling for onward movement to the operation area.

“The operation is expected to last 4 months entails deployment of additional 4 maneouvre brigades. The end state of Operation LAST HOLD is the total defeat of Boko Haram Terrorists to facilitate the restoration of fishing, farming and other economic activities in the Lake Chad Basin general area.

“The operation which is a major military exercise has Major General Abba Dikko as its Commander. The senior officer is already on ground coordinating the movement of troops and equipment.

“Members of the general public and particularly residents around troops’ staging areas and environs are advised not to panic on sighting mass movement of troops and equipment as their safety is guaranteed.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate its loyalty and subordination to the civil authority at all times while carrying out its constitutional roles,” the statement said.