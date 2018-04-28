The Cross River State Police Command has partnered Nigeria Immigration Service to combat crime, especially around border communities in the state where troubled Cameroonians are seeking refuge.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, gave this indication in Calabar on Friday when he played host to the state Controller of NIS, Mr. Felix Uche, who led his management team on a courtesy visit.

The immigration controller had during his earlier remarks called for synergy among sister security agencies so as to combat crime in border communities.

Uche, however, commended the level of cooperation so far enjoyed by security agencies in the state, adding that there was a need to maintain the tempo.

He said, “The synergy among the security agencies is commendable and there is the need to maintain that cooperation.”

In his response, Inuwa, who also had members of the command’s management team with him, said without the inter-agency cooperation, the police would have been overwhelmed by the Cameroonian crisis.

“Apart from the cooperation, we all do the same job of ensuring that there is peace and order. From available reports, it is glaring that that without inter-agency cooperation, we would have been overwhelmed by the southern Cameroon crisis,” he said.

Inuwa noted that Cross River State is the least volatile state in the south-south region, adding that the cooperation presently being enjoyed should be sustained and improved upon.

“This issue of security is everybody’s business. Notwithstanding the fact that Cross River State is the least volatile in the south-south region, there are still issues of cultism, inter-communal clashes, among others that have consistently posed security challenges.

“We have had instances where officials of NIS assist us in carrying out our tasks. Such cooperation and understanding could go beyond the state. The cooperation between the police and other security agencies is paramount, we must continue in that light,” he said.

Meanwhile, Inuwa has commended the state immigration command over the prompt issuance of passport.

Specifically, the commissioner commended the Passport Control Officer, Mr. Ime Nta, for ensuring that an international best practice was maintained, adding that it was a boost to the image of immigration and the country at large.