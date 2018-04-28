Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, has described the death of his Oyo State counterpart, Michael Adeyemo, as “shocking and devastating.’’

Mr Salaam, in a statement issued on Friday in Osogbo by his Chief Press Secretary, Goke Butika, commiserated with the family of the deceased, Oyo State Government and the State House of Assembly.

The Speaker said the late Mr Adeyemo was a great man who peacefully and harmoniously held members of the assembly together.

Mr Salaam, who described the late Mr Adeyemo as a kind hearted man with a good nature, said death is the ultimate end of all mortals.

The Speaker prayed God to grant the family, members of Oyo State House of Assembly and Oyo State Government the fortitude to bear the loss.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemo died on Friday, aged 47.

Also, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, said Mr Adeyemo was a peace-loving man who would be missed by the Conference of Speakers.

Mr Obasa said in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musbau Rasak, on Friday said late Mr Adeyemo stood for peace, equity, justice and rule of law.

“The news came as a shock, but it pleases Almighty God to take him away at this particular period. Who are we then to querry His authority?

“We love Rt. Hon. Adeyemo but God loves him more.

“He was such a peace-loving man. A man of wisdom who strived for the good of his fellow man as well as the progress, growth and development of his state and the country at large.

“We will all miss him, particularly at the Conference of Speakers,” the Obasa said.

He condoled with the Oyo State Government, the state House of Assembly, the entire members and leaders of the APC as well as members of late Adeyemo’s family.

“I pray to Almighty God to give us all the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“I also pray to God to grant him eternal rest,” the Lagos Speaker said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Adeyemo, who hailed from Lanlate area of Oyo State, was also a legal practitioner.

Mr Adeyemo made his foray into politics in 2007 and had been a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly from 2011 until his death.

He was the Deputy Chief Whip of the House in the seventh House of Assembly.

The late Speaker was also the Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Conference of Speakers and Chairman of the Constitution Review Committee of the forum.

The Oyo State Government has declared three-day mourning in honour of the late Speaker from April 30 to May 2.