Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, said on Friday that Nigerian workers would be better off if states were allowed to fix their separate minimum wages in line with their financial capacity to pay.

Speaking during a public hearing on the new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers for the South-South geo-political zone in Port Harcourt, Wike explained that a uniform minimum wage was unrealistic because states varied in financial capacity, making.

The governor pointed out that the single minimum wage in the country betrayed the distortions in the country.

He said, “And for us therefore, the single national minimum wage system is yet, another lie that betrays the distortions in our federation and the structured dislocation of the states in the power equation between the Federal Government and the federating states.

“It is our view that the country and its workers will be better off if states are allowed to fix and pay their own minimum wages indexed to the prevailing cost of living and ability to pay.

“When this happens, it is possible that some states may go beyond the minimum threshold to pay a living wage, which is what our workers truly need.”

Wike pointed out that the previous review exercise failed to give maximum weight to the existing disparity in economic potential and capabilities among the 36 states of the federation, adding that it has been difficult for most of the states to implement the existing N18,000 minimum wage.

He noted that majority of the states were within the fringes of financial viability and could not meet their salary obligations to civil servants without bailouts from the Federal Government.

The governor added that enhanced wages could only be possible when the Federal Government improved the economy of the federation.

He said, “Here in Rivers State, we value our workers; we invest in their welfare in different ways, and we want them to earn living wages that can keep them and their families as comfortable as possible.

“The Rivers State Government therefore supports the ongoing consultations by the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage for arriving at a new national minimum wage floor for the country.”

In his opening remarks, Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, said the exercise had been held across the six geo-political zones to ascertain the needs of Nigerian workers and employers to reach an acceptable and implementable wage.

Ngige said, “It is hoped that at the end of the exercise, we will be able to have women and men who will be engaged in productive work in equable conditions of freedom to associate and bargain collectively with equality and human dignity.”

The minister, who is also the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, said the aim was to ensure that the nation adopted a national minimum wage that would assure the attainment of social protection floor for Nigerian citizens.

Presenting the position of Nigerian Labour Congress in the South-South, Mrs. Beatrice Otubo, called for a living wage for workers.

Also speaking, representative of Trade Union Congress in the South-South, Mr. Austin Jonathan, pleaded that pensioners should be considered in the new wage regime.