Comrade Friday Adayi, a Presidential aspirant under the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), has cautioned against imposition of candidate in it forthcoming convention.

Adayi said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja

He claimed that some people were using the names of top people in government to impose their candidates on NANS, adding that such move would scuttle the forthcoming convention of the association.

He described as selfish attempt to drop such names in order to achieve their sinister motive, adding the nobody should be drawn into such dirty politics.

“We have received information from someone close to the President Muhammadu Buhari that a candidate is even parading the president’s name that he will help him to emerge as the next President of NANS.”

He alleged that the person was already making moves for the candidate to be announced as the President of NANS by all means.

“We, the contestants, are bewildered by this development after the convention planning committee of NANS and other stakeholders had informed us that the government will not interfere

According to him, we were promised at numerous meetings held with the Senior Assistant on Youth and Student Affairs to the President, Mr Nasir Sa’idu Adhama, that the government will not interfere in the democratic process of NANS.

Adayi however said that to his dismay someone close to the president had been using the his name to push for a candidate and he was being paraded as government candidate.

“NANS is a student body and not the extension of government, and will therefore reject all attempts by any individual no matter how highly placed to impose their candidate for their selfish political end.

He called on Nigerian students and the general public to remain resolute and ensure democracy in NANS thrived and deliver a candidate that would represent their interest.