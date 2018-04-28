The Federal Ministry of Water Resources has declared Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River State open defecation free.

Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Mr. Musa Ibrahim, said while declaring Bekwarra LGA an open defecation free council that over 47 million Nigerians who practised open defecation were at various risks of health challenge.

Ibrahim said the Federal Government was working towards making Nigeria defecation free by 2025.

The permanent secretary, who was represented by a Deputy Director in the ministry, Mr. Emmanuel Eze, said the practice of open defecation has impacted negatively on the health and economy of the populace.

He said, “The nation’s access to improved sanitation is reported as 33 per cent with over 47 million people in Nigeria still practicing open defecation. This poses a great health challenge to women, girls and those in vulnerable conditions and impacts negatively on the health and economy of the populace.

“The ministry acknowledges the challenges of the water, sanitation and hygiene sector in the country which includes low capacity, inadequate funding and poor coordination among others.

“The Federal government through the ministry, is committed to pursuing the collaborative efforts required in addressing these issues and has to this end, developed the strategy document “Making Nigeria Open Defecation free by 2025.”

“In a bid to also revitalise the deplorable situation, a state of emergency has been declared in the sector which involves a phase out plan and an establishment of a National WASH fund which is a tool to renew and promote Federal -State partnership and increased financial investment.

“All these efforts at promoting adequate sanitation are geared towards obtaining the optimal benefit accruable from provision of improved water supply facilities to the populace.”

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General of Cross River State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, Mr. Ita Ikpeme, said with the declaration, Bekwarra LGA has become the third council area in the state to be declared defecation free.

“With a population of 191, 000 people living in an ODF environment in Bekwarra, over 124,000 families and households now enjoy the benefit of improved sanitation .It is only in Cross River State that three LGAs have been declared ODF.