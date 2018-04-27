The Oyo State Chapter of Nigeria labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the state said the N18,000 minimum wage cannot withstand economy of the nation any longer and recommend N66,500 minimum wage for workers.

Representatives of the organised labour told journalists on Friday during the South-West Zonal Public Hearing on New Minimum Wage held at Premier Hotel in Ibadan.

Mr Waheed Olojede, the State NLC Chairman and his TUC counterpart, Mr Ogunsola Ogundiran, said they had harmonised their position and aligned with N 66,500 minimum wage.

The amount was proposed by the central body of the labour union.

Olojede argued stressing the economy that sustained N14 million as monthly salaries for Senators should accommodate N66, 500 for workers across the country.

He called on the tripartite committee on National Minimum Wage to advise the Federal Government accept and recommend the proposed N66, 500.

Ogundiran described the public hearing, initiated over workers’ earnings as ridiculous and an embarrassment to workers in the country, noting that political office holders’ salary should also be subjected to such.

Earlier, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi suggested a review of the current fiscal structure in favour of the states and local governments before reaching a conclusion on the proposed national minimum wage.

Ajimobi, who was represented by Alhaji Olalekan Alli, the Secretary to Oyo State Government, noted that the revenue allocation formula must be revisited to strengthen the finances of states and local Governments.

The governor called for the consideration of salary disparity across sectors, especially in Education and Health before a final conclusion on minimum wage.

Mr Degun Agboade, the Deputy Chairman, South-West Tripartite Committee on National Minimum Wage, said the essence of the public hearing was to gather opinion of workers, government and employers of labour in the country.

He said that the committee had visited the six geo-political zones; to hear the views of the people on the issue.

Agboade noted that opinion not captured in Abuja presentation would be given opportunity before the final collation and recommendation.