The Nigerian Army said that it has arrested a key Boko Haram suspect behind the recent killings in Benue state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Olabisi Ayeni said that the arrest was made possible through combined troops of 707 Special Forces Brigade, Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services in Makurdi.

Ayeni identified the arrested Boko Haram as Aminu Yaminu aka Tarshaku.

According to him, ‘Nigerian troops have arrested the key Boko Haram suspect known as Aminu Yaminu nicknamed Tashaku who is believed to have masterminded most of the recent attacks in Benue State.’

He added that Aminu had concluded plans with his cohorts in Bauchi, Borno, Yobe and Nasarawa states to launch a major attack on innocent citizens in Benue State.

“As earlier reinstated, Nigerian Army will ensure enemies of peace in the state are brought to justice.

“Nigerian Army encourages all law abiding citizens to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“They should also oblige the Nigerian Army and other security agencies with timely information that could lead to the arrests of criminal elements in our society”, Ayeni said in the statement.