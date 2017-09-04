In the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir, Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has released N11 million to the pilgrims from the state in Saudi Arabia for Sallah.

The spokesman for the hajj team, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, made this disclosure in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Lafia on Monday.

The statement, issued on behalf of the Amirul Hajj of the state 2017 Muslim Pilgrims, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahahi, expressed the gratitude of the state pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to the governor for the gesture.

It reads in part, “We are grateful, as the gesture has improved on our standard of living and we shall continue to pray for the success of his administration in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy”.

Balarabe-Abdullahahi said the pilgrims would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation, President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Al-Makura and other leaders to enable them succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

He also said the process of transporting the state pilgrims back to Nigeria had begun and thanked the state hajj team and the pilgrims for their support, prayers and understanding throughout the period of the spiritual exercise.

The statement enjoined all Nigerians to continue to live in peace and tolerate one another, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

According to it, peace is priceless and therefore, it is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

NAN reports that no fewer than 1,160 Nasarawa State Muslim pilgrims are performing the 2017 hajj in Saudi Arabia.