The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has expressed his condolences to the friends and family of veteran Kannywood actor, Kasimu Yero, who died on Sunday in Kaduna.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, the Minister described the late Yero as an iconic actor who, along with other thespians like Samanja, laid the foundation for Kannywood.

He said Yero’s classic performance in Abubakar Imam’s Magana Jari Ce, Cock Crow At Dawn and other dramas, set him apart as a talented and versatile personality in the world of theatre.

Mohammed said Yero’s demise is a huge loss not just to his family, but to the entire entertainment industry, particularly now that his wise counsel and depth of knowledge are much desired.

He said the deceased’s family and the entertainment industry should take solace in the fact that Yero has left a rich legacy of service and excellence.

- Advertisement -

The Minister prayed that God will grant eternal rest to the deceased and also comfort his family.

Veteran actor Kasimu Yero died in Kaduna on Sunday at the age of 70.

The deceased’s eldest son, Mansur Kasimu Yero, had told the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna that his father died at his residence in Magajin Gari, Kaduna, after a protracted illness.

Yero, who was buried at Bachama Road Cemetery in Kaduna, is survived by eight children.

He would be fondly remembered for his role as ‘Uncle Gaga’ in the now rested ’80s situational comedy, Cock Crow At Dawn, and as one of the lead characters in Abubakar Imam’s TV series, Magana Jari Ce.

The deceased was one of the early popular northern faces in Nigeria’s entertainment industry and had the flair of interpreting humorous scripts.

Although Yero was born in Zaria, he moved to Kaduna when he became of school-age to live with his grandfather, Malam Mohammed Sambo, who held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Kaduna.