The United States Embassy, Abuja, will on Thursday hold its World Press Freedom Day lecture, the embassy has announced.

The lecture is organised in partnership with the Mass Communication Department of Nile University of Nigeria.

The event is scheduled for the university’s auditorium from 9:30 a.m.

Linda Hervieux, a distinguished American journalist, will deliver a lecture on “The Role of the Media in Holding Government Accountable.

Hervieux is a journalist and photographer whose work has appeared in the New York Times, the International Herald Tribune, the New York Daily News, and the Daily Beast among other publications.

This year’s global theme for the 25th world press freedom day is ‘Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and The Rule of Law.

Meanwhile, the country director of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, Audrey Azoulay, has said that the World Press Freedom Day is an opportunity to highlight the crucial role played by the media in defending and preserving the democratic rule of law.

“UNESCO is committed to defending the safety of journalists and fighting against impunity for crimes committed against them. It also contributes to their training and helps the authorities in different countries to adapt their laws on freedom of expression to international standards”, she said.