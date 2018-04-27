Benue State Acting Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu, warns those creating panic with alarms of attacks on innocent people in Makurdi and other towns of the state to desist from the act and instead help security agencies to guarantee peace.

This is disclosed I a statement signed by Ede Ogabe Ede, Chief Press Secretary to the Acting Governor.

According to the statement, “the Acting Governor warns those taking advantage of the security situation in the state that violence does not benefit anyone and stresses that the job of protecting lives and property is a task for every citizen.

“He describes as inflammatory and unhelpful, a newspaper report about the puported killing of some members of the Hausa community in Makurdi and burning of mosques; an allegation which is totally untrue and which the Benue State Police Command, Makurdi Local Government Chairman and other relevant authorities have also investigated and found to be false.

Engr. Abounu charges security agencies to carry out thorough investigation and arrest for prosecution, those behind the recent attacks on innocent people in Gwer East and West, Guma, Okpokwu, Logo and other local government areas.

He calls on the people to support security personnel with timely and useful information to enable them prevent further attacks on the state.

The Acting Governor once again sympathizes with families of victims of the attacks, pledging that the present administration will not relent in ensuring that Benue people get the protection they deserve.