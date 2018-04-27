Gov. Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State, on Friday called on journalists to be objective and balance in their reportage of events, to avoid misinformation.

The governor made the call during the inauguration of the Correspondents Chapel’s office and the launching of the compendium of the chapel in Kaduna.

El-Rufai, who was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan, said that the importance of media could not be emphasised, adding that the media had the power to change society.

“The media has the power to make or mar the society; as such the power should not be abused.

“Journalists must learn to balance their stories and be objective in reporting,” he said.

In his remarks, the state Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), Kaduna state council, Adamu Yusuf, urged his colleagues to do their best in developmental reporting, assuring them of his support.

“We will continue to support our members financially and morally to make sure that the journalism as a profession is free of quacks,’’ he said.

One-minute silence was observed for the late Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Imam Imam, who died on Friday.