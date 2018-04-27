The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Friday condemned the serial killings in Benue and other states in the country.

CAN told President Muhammadu Buhari that recent development in Nigeria showed that the nation’s security system has been compromised.

Briefing journalists on the state of the nation in Abuja, the General Secretary of CAN, Rev. Musa Asake, said the gunmen have legalized murder with the daily killings.

He said: “Under Buhari the murderous Fulani herdsmen enjoyed unprecedented protection and favoritism to the extent that the herdsmen treat Nigeria as a conquered territory. Rather than arrest and prosecute the Fulani herdsmen, security forces usually manned by Muslims from the North offered them protection as they unleash terror with impunity on the Nigeria people.”

“These criminals have been operating with impunity, leaving a strong impression that the security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed. There is also the suspicion that the entire security system in Nigeria is compromised. Unarguably, lawlessness and impunity are reigning supreme in Nigeria while the country is fast heading to chaos and anomie. It has never been this bad in the country that had lived relatively peacefully since independence.

“The sad angle to it is that the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is not giving majority of Nigerians the impression of being deeply touched by the turn of events. He has been acting complacent and indeed unmoved by the reign of terror that his administration has permitted since the past three years of being the President. Most painfully, the President seems to depend on his media aides to make responses, which often times had no bite on widespread bloodletting across the federation, most especially in the Middle Belt part of the country.”