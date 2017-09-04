Mr Ismaila Zakari, the National President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), says the institute’s contributions to national development is unquantifiable.

Zakari told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Monday, that ICAN members were in every sector of the economy.

“Our members are in every sector of the economy since no sector of the economy will survive without money coming in and going out in that sector,” he said.

Zakari explains that the institute uses stiff sanctions to protect the motto of ICAN, “accuracy and integrity.”

“If any member is accused of unethical conduct, the member will face the disciplinary tribunal of ICAN.

“And if the member is found guilty, he or she will either be delisted or suspended as well as published in national newspapers to let the general public know,” he said.

He said that ICAN has 54 districts in Nigeria, and has districts in countries like UK, Malaysia and Cameroon.

Zakari said that the districts ensure that members were effectively represented, carried along in all programmes and activities of the institute.