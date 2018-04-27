About 46 persons were reportedly killed by the outbreak of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis, CSM, outbreak in Katsina state.

The World Health Organization, WHO, Katsina Social Media Focal Person, Umole Elfrida, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Friday.

Elfrida said the state recorded about 713 suspected cases of CSM from the various local government area in the state.

She said the WHO has already intervened and carried out retroactive vaccination in Four LGAs of Bindawa, Main, Kurfi and Jibia LGAs with a total number of about 78,936 people immunized.

According to her, “WHO Katsina State in collaboration with KSPHCDA & other partners conducted CSM Vaccination for five days to stern the scourge of CSM outbreak.

“The State has about 713 suspected cases of CSM reported from various LGAs and 46 death cases.

The retroactive vaccination was carried out in Four LGAs of Bindawa, Main, Kurfi and Jibia LGAs. The exercise was carried out after training of teams and sensitization of the community.

Different schools, institutions and health workers were sensitized with provision of ceftriaxone for treatment of cases. The total number of people immunized is 78,936,” Elfrida stated.