The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is expected to release eight trucks of relief materials to the over 1,000 flood victims in Benue State.

This action was sequel to the directive by President Muhammed Buhari that personnel and resources be immediately mobilised by the agency to aid victims of the flood.

The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Cecilia Ojabo, who arrived the camp of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), located at the Ultra Modern International Market at 11:00a.m, on Monday, said four of the eight trucks of relief materials had already arrived the state.

Dr. Ojabo, while commending the efforts of the Federal Government to ease the plight of the victims, however, observed that the food items so far received at the camp were mainly carbohydrate food, without milk and eggs.

While addressing the medical team at the camp set up by the Nigerian Airforce (NAF) to provide primary health care for the IDPs, the State Commissioner for Health assured them of government assistance in terms of drugs and other facilities.

The Medical team comprised medical personnel from the Federal Medical Centre, Resident Doctors and representatives of the World Health Organisations (WHO). Squadron Leader Jeremiah Amase, who lead the medical team from the NAF, said they were sent by the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) to provide medical assistance to the victims.

The reporter who witnessed the distribution of food items and materials at the camp observed that a 50 kg bag of rice was shared among four household.

Other items included biscuits, Indommie noodles, sleeping mats, waste bags among others.

Speaking on the state of facilities at the camp, a Director with the state Urban Water Supply and Quality Control, ministry of Water Resources, Abata Tar, said the camp need urgent attention in the area of sanitation, food supply, toiletries, water, sleeping material, security and electricity.

He disclosed that the state government is making efforts to.meet up with the demands at the camp.

On his part, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Emergency Management, Tsea Vincent, confirmed that four trucks of relief materials have so far been delivered to the state by NEMA, out of the eight trucks earmarked for the state.

He disclosed that the camp took delivery of 100 bags of rice, clothes, sleeping mats among other items.

Meanwhile, some of the IDPs who spoke to our reporter lamented the poor condition of living as well as shortage of food items.

The Camp Manager, James Iorhuna has however assured that all the problems would be addressed.

The state has witnessed a torrential rainfall that resulted into a deadly flood that sacked several homes.

For instance, according to available records, in Achusa 200 houses were affected with 5,125 persons displaced, In Idye 217 houses 5,200 persons displaced, at Behind Civil Service Commission 200 houses 5,777 persons were also displaced.

“At Genabe 200 houses were affected with 5,021 persons displaced, Wurukum market 218 houses with 1,000 persons displaced, also Wadata Market 150 houses and 4,300 persons displaced.

“Industrial layout 69 houses and 4,310 persons displaced, Demekpe 111 houses, 7,820 persons displaced, Katungu 137 houses with 6,031 persons displaced while at Agboughul-Wadata 201 houses and 5,728 persons displaced.

As at the time of filling this report, the Transmission House of Radio Benue has been damaged and the radio station has not been functioning.

Other areas affected by the flood includes Wurukum Market Welfare Quarters, Benue State University community, New Kanshio village, Rice Mill Wadata as well as Idye.