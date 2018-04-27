The Lagos state government says it is now translating bills that have been passed into Pidgin, Yoruba and Egun three languages.

Benjamin Olabinjo, special adviser to the governor on civil engagement, told journalists on Friday that this is to ensure easy understanding and voluntary compliance.

Already, he said eight bills had been translated and an additional six bills were in the process of translation.

On the 2019 general election, Olabinjo said the government is aware that Lagos has the highest number of uncollected permanent voter cards.

“We are all aware that the governor recently commissioned 21 roads and two bridges in Alimosho and those who hitherto have undeveloped properties in the affected communities but living in Surulere and other areas are now developing their properties and moving back,” a statement by Habib Aruna, Lagos chief press secretary, quoted him to have said.

“As we speak, we are working to ensure that people in such category get the transfer of their PVCs as well as those who are yet to register to do so for them to participate in the election.

“We have been sensitizing residents in all our programmes that it is important for them to obtain their PVCs. We have all been saying that Governor Ambode is doing well and the only way to appreciate the governor for the massive transformation of the state in all sectors and sections is for residents to get their PVCs to support him to continue the good works.”