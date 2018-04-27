Rev. Uja Tor Uja, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, has called on all Christians to still show love and commitment and not to embark on a reprisal for the killings in the country.

Uja made this call during the pilgrimage leaders meeting comprising the state chairmen and secretaries, held at the headquarters on Friday in Abuja.

He advised that Christians should not go back to the primordial level to descend on perpetrators, adding that they should stand up to a Christian character, which was love.

“We want all Christian leaders in this country including those who have been affected negatively by the crisis not to embark on reprisal.

“We should not go to the primordial level of descending to the level of those who are killing but we should stand up in the height of Christian character to show love and show commitment to our nation.

“It will not amount to much until all the perpetrators of evil are arrested, prosecuted lawfully and also punished lawfully. The level of punishment does not diminish the act of love.

“In fact, punishment is an act of love; it helps people to decapitate and come down from their level of ego and to learn how to live a realistic life,’’ he said.

Rev. Uja described the pilgrimage leaders meeting as crucial because of the agreement they made by setting up a new template for influencing Christian values in Nigeria and the world.