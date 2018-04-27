President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met behind closed doors with leadership of the Tijjaniyya Islamic movement at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, National Secretary of the movement, Malam Kashim Yahaya, said they briefed the president on the successful hosting of the 32nd Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse in Kaduna.

He said that Niasse had identified with the aspiration of Nigerians and worked tirelessly for the country’s unity, peace and stability.

He said they were on the visit in solidarity with the President in his efforts to make Nigeria great.

“We came to declare our solidarity and support for Mr President in his concern to put Nigeria in the right track, fighting against corruption and trying to revive and put Nigeria on the path of justice.

“We have come after the celebration of the 32nd Maulud of Sheikh Ibrahim Niasse in Kaduna.

“All the delegations that came from Senegal, Morocco, Mauritania and the world over, decided to come and pay this courtesy visit because of the concern shown to us by Mr President.’’

According to Yahaya, the movement which has more than 60 million members in Nigeria, plans to establish educational institutions, including a university in Abuja, which would be named after Niasse.

He said the movement also planned to establish vocational centres for the group’s trainees, popularly called the Almajiris.

Yahaya reiterated the movement’s determination to partner with the Federal Government in ensuring the security of life and property of all Nigerians.

He also expressed total support for President Buhari’s 2019 presidential bid.