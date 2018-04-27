The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Niger Command, said on Friday that it had arrested two suspects and seized 1,459kg of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa, in Kontagora and Rafi local government areas of the state.

The Commander of the agency, Silvia Egwunwoke, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

She said that one of the suspects was arrested with 40 blocks of the substance weighing 32kg and concealed in sacks in commercial vehicle in Kontagora town.

Egwunwoke said that the second suspect was arrested at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area while repairing their broken down Volvo truck conveying 1,823 blocks of substance suspected to be cannabis sativa weighing 1,427kg.

“They picked two bags of the compressed cannabis to Kontagora town to sell, to enable them to raise money to repair their broken down truck at Tegina,” the commander said.

She said that through intelligence gathering, the two suspects were arrested and would soon be charged to court after investigation.

“We have put in place various working methods to ensure that the merchants of death were chased out of the state through aggressive security measures, that would stem their nefarious activities,” she said.

Egwunwoke appealed to residents to complement the command’s efforts by coming out with required intelligence information on the drug traffickers, to banish them from their midst.