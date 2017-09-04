The Kafin Hausa Local Government Council of Jigawa State, on Monday, said that it had constituted 91 teams to immunise children against measles in the area by October.

The council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Fahad Muhammad, made this disclosure in an interview, in Dutse.

Muhammad said that the 91 teams were constituted after a micro training plan for October round of measles immunisation.

Also, the area’s Immunisation Officer, Mallam Muhammad Abdullahi, said that the micro training plan would avail the ad hoc health personnel the technical knowledge of how to conduct the exercise successfully.

- Advertisement -

He said that the 91 teams were expected to conduct the exercise at the 91 designated centres across the Local Government Area.

Abdullahi advised parents in the eleven wards of the council to take their children to the nearest designated centres for immunisation.

Earlier, Alhaji Garba Abdullahi, the council’s chairman had urged traditional rulers, religious leaders and other relevant stakeholders to keep on sensitising people on health care service delivery in the area.