A delegation led by Senator Christopher Coons (D-Delaware), a member of the appropriations, foreign relations, judiciary, small business and ethics committees, is in Nigeria to meet with business executives to discussed investment relations.

While in the country, the team will participate in an American Business Council Roundtable and also be part of a reception featuring alumni of the Young African Leaders Initiative.

Among other issues of particular interest to the U.S. officials is the fight against Boko Haram and the humanitarian situation in the Northeast of Nigeria.

The Nigerian business leaders warmly welcomed the delegation while thanking America for her business, security and humanitarian interests in Nigeria.

Chairman, Stanel group, Stanley Uzochukwu and other captains of industry in a dinner in honour of the delegation organised by U.S. Consul General, F. John Bray at his official residence in Lagos solicited for U.S support to tackle the prevailing security challenges in Nigeria.

Others among the team include Senator Gary Peters (D-Michigan); Senator Michael Bennet (D-Colorado); Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Delaware); Representative Terri Sewell (D-Alabama); Representative Charlie Dent (R-Pennsylvania); Representative Barbara Lee (D-California); and Representative Frederica Wilson (D-Florida).

The legislators while in Abuja met with some political, religious and civil society leaders.