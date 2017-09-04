Acting Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Bauchi State, Nuru Yusuf Kobi, and his management team, at the weekend, paid an advocacy visit to Igbo community in the state.

The aim of the visit, it was gathered, was to reassure them of the Federal Government’s commitment to their safety and security.

In a press release, signed by NOA’s Head, Media and Communication in the state, Shuaibu Danjuma, emphasised the Federal Government’s commitment to a united Nigeria where all ethnic nationalities can actualise their dreams.

The release informed that Kobi assured the Igbo community of Federal Government’s commitment and determination towards ensuring a peaceful coexistence for all Nigerians irrespective of their cultural inclinations and associations.

Kobi further said that the unity and diversity of Nigeria are the country’s strength, declaring that every citizen is guaranteed by the constitution to live in any parts of the country.

He, however, urged Igbo in Bauchi State to disregard the quit notice by the Coalitions of Northern Youths.

Responding, the Eze Igbo of Bauchi, Igwe, Eze Jude Umezika, thanked the NOA team in the state for the honour done to him and his cabinet through the visit.

Umezika, who could not hide his feelings, called on other traditional rulers and critical stakeholders to come forward and create awareness in order to discourage misguided youths from indulging in act or utterances capable of creating disaffection in the country.

He further called on leaders across the country to promote national unity rather than agitating for the division of the country.

Eze Igbo added that the on-going agitation is a primitive ways of drawing government’s attention to their plights.

“We must harness and develop the rich resources of the country through a harmonious and peaceful coexistence in a mutual manner,” the release quoted Eze Umezika as saying.