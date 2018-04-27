A corps member, Miss Hilda Ichee Amadi, who was participating in the current National Youth Service Corps camping at Yikpata in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State is reportedly dead.

It was gathered on Friday that Amadi was said to be a graduate of the University of Port Harcourt.

The corps member was said to have suffered a bone fracture during the morning drill on April 23 and was rushed to the camp’s clinic.

Sources said she was later taken to a government hospital in Ilorin when her condition degenerated.

She reportedly died in the hospital.

The Kwara State Public Relations Officer, NYSC, Mr. Oladipo Morakinyo, confirmed the demise of the corps member.

He stated that the circumstances of Amadi’s death and its cause will soon be made public. He added that autopsy and coronary reports were being awaited.