The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) is partnering the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) for the use of the latter’s studios for practicals by NOUN’s Mass Communication students, a statement has said.

The statement signed by Ibrahim Sheme, NOUN’s Director of Media and Publicity, said the partnership was fostered when the Vice-Chancellor of NOUN, Prof. Abdalla Adamu, paid a courtesy call on the Director-General of the FRCN, Dr Mansur Liman in Abuja.

The statement quoted Adamu as saying that the partnership would provide the NOUN students with an avenue for practicals and other tutorials requiring hands-on learning.

“Practicals is a critical component to the study of mass communication, and its BMAS (Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard) demands a practical exposure of the students.

“You can imagine three to four thousand students, where will they go and do practicals? And we don’t have a laboratory.

“A thinking came to us, that there is a laboratory in FRCN and NTA scattered all over the country, why don’t we exploit the possibility of creating an understanding that our students can use these facilties MDA to MDA?”

According to Adamu, securing a place for the students to undertake practicals in the course of their study is central to the accreditation requirements of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

He added that NOUN has a student population of over 421,000 who are unevenly distributed across the country, pointing out that the national spread of the FRCN would enable them to access ready studios for practicals easily.

The vice chancellor emphasised that the partnership was not expected to add more expense burden on the students but to expose them to the practical rudiments of their profession.

He presented a draft memorandum of understanding on the proposed partnership to the director-general.

Responding, Mansur said that the corporation was willing to partner with NOUN, as it was within its purvey to discharge such responsibility.

According to Liman, the FRCN is already making available its facilities to journalism students across the country for practicals as a corporate social responsibility.

He added that his management team would look at the draft agreement critically with the purpose of implementation.

He thanked the government for appointing Adamu, describing him as a man with “a vast reservoir of experience”, to pilot the affairs of the university.